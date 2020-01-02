business

U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states for 'healthier workforce'

U-Haul will stop hiring people who use nicotine in 21 states to establish a healthier workforce, the company announced.

The new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1 in states where it is lawful to decline hiring applicants who are nicotine-users.

The company says the policy will promote a healthy workforce and is an added benefit of its "Healthier You" program for its 30,000 employees.

Applicants in the states where the policy is enacted will be questioned about their nicotine use and, in some states, must consent to a nicotine screening to be considered for the job.

Employees hired before Feb. 1 will not be affected by the new policy. The list of states includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
