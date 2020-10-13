Suspect driving U-Haul truck on shredded tires arrested after chase ends in Long Beach

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect driving a U-Haul truck on shredded tires was arrested in Long Beach following a chase through Orange County Monday.AIR7 HD was over the chase as the suspect drove through multiple cities, including Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and then near the Santa Ana area.The suspect weaved through the freeway and onto surface streets, and at one point, crashed into a parked vehicle.The suspect drove at a moderate speed throughout the chase, however, the suspect continued the chase while a poster blocked the windshield.The suspect got boxed in by patrol cars at a park when the chase entered Long Beach, and the U-Haul truck got stuck in grass when the driver attempted to flee.Police were then able to arrest the driver and the passenger.