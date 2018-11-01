Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica

An Uber driver was arrested in Santa Monica, accused of trying to kidnap a customer and not letting her out of the vehicle.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Monica police said the driver was taken into custody Wednesday night after a short pursuit. Investigators believe the Uber driver was trying to keep the woman inside the vehicle and not allowing her to get out. The incident reportedly occurred near 23rd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.

This was not the only such case - three calls came into 911 reporting similar incidents Wednesday night. Authorities believe the calls may have been about the same driver. The 911 callers reported that the driver was possibly armed with a gun and threatening to kidnap them.

Further details about the arrested driver were not immediately available.

Uber is launching a new 911 feature that is integrated with LAPD's system to provide detailed information in an emergency like the vehicle's location and model.


These reports came as Uber announced new safety features for Los Angeles riders. The new 911 safety feature allows operators to receive key pieces of information about the customers - including their location and the car they are riding in. The feature also allows tracking of the customer's live location.

This new safety feature is not available in Santa Monica yet. However, the Uber app does allow for customers to call 911 within the company's app.

No one was injured during the reported incidents in Santa Monica.
