San Francisco based Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides

That figure includes 229 rapes across the company's 1.3 billion rides. Uber noted that drivers and riders were both attacked, and that some assaults occurred between riders.
In 2017, the company said 2,936 sexual assaults were reported.
Uber and competitor Lyft have faced a backlash for not doing enough to protect the safety of its riders and drivers. Dozens of women are suing Lyft, claiming the company should have done more to protect them from driver assaults.
Uber's safety report is the first of its kind, the company said in a tweet.
Today we're releasing a US Safety Report, the first of its kind. It covers 2017-2018 and includes data on motor vehicle fatalities, fatal physical assaults, and serious sexual assaults, as well as info about our safety policies, tech and investments. https://t.co/GvY2ISZi5X— Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) December 5, 2019
"Keeping this information in the dark doesn't make anyone safer," Uber said in a statement announcing the report.
The company also said Uber rides were involved in 58 traffic fatalities, and nine murders during 2018.
Uber noted that the vast majority - 99.9% - of rides did not have any reported safety issues.