Uber begins charging customers new surcharge for rides, delivery amid record-high gas prices

The temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location, the company announced Friday. All the money will go directly to drivers.
The surcharge will be in effect for at least two months, after which Uber said it will assess the situation.
The surcharges are based on the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state, Uber said.
As Russia's war in Ukraine has intensified, U.S. gas prices have reached record levels. The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 a gallon this week as President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.
In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gas was $5.87 on Wednesday. That's a four-cent jump from Tuesday and the 22nd increase in as many days.
Uber rival Lyft announced a similar fee earlier this week, citing the same reason, but hasn't provided a specific price.
