Uber begins charging customers new surcharge for rides, delivery amid record-high gas prices

By
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

Uber on Wednesday started charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset record-high gasoline prices for ride-hail and delivery drivers.

The temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location, the company announced Friday. All the money will go directly to drivers.

The surcharge will be in effect for at least two months, after which Uber said it will assess the situation.

The surcharges are based on the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state, Uber said.

With fuel prices driving upwards, rideshare drivers are being forced into a tough position.



As Russia's war in Ukraine has intensified, U.S. gas prices have reached record levels. The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 a gallon this week as President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gas was $5.87 on Wednesday. That's a four-cent jump from Tuesday and the 22nd increase in as many days.

Uber rival Lyft announced a similar fee earlier this week, citing the same reason, but hasn't provided a specific price.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

