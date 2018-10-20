UC Irvine's Shocktoberfest cancelled after rapper Famous Dex jumps into crowd

A UC Irvine concert was cancelled Friday night over security problems after a rapper performing at the venue jumped into the crowd. (@tahliaacosta/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A concert in Irvine was cancelled Friday night over security problems after a rapper performing at the venue jumped into the crowd.

The concert was part of UC Irvine's "Shocktoberfest," the school's annual fall concert.

Students were told to exit the concert after rapper Famous Dex jumped into the audience.

The crowd surged toward the stage, forcing university police to cancel the remainder of the show.

More commotion ensued when Famous Dex was spotted outside the concert venue in a car.

Video showed the rapper pulling out what appeared to be a gun and yelling at people to get away from his car.

UC Irvine police sent out a tweet alerting students about an armed 25-year-old man inside a white vehicle at Pereira and W. Peltason, asking students to call 911 if the car was spotted.


Campus police later tweeted that the campus was clear, and the vehicle was believed to have left the area.

No injuries or arrests were reported.
