IRVINE, Calif. -- UC Irvine and three other California colleges and universities failed to accurately or completely report crime statistics as required by federal law, according to a newly released state audit.The audit also found that UC Irvine had the highest rate of inaccurate crime stats.In one instance, a rape accusation was later dropped when the individual said it was a misunderstanding.But the UCI Police Department still reported the incident as both a rape and an unfounded crime, meaning law enforcement determined the report as false.The other schools mentioned in the audit include San Joaquin Delta College, Santa Clara University and Sonoma State University.