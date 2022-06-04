Health & Fitness

National Gun Violence Awareness Day: UCI Health staffers wear orange in call to end gun violence

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UCI Health doctors, nurses wear orange in call to end to gun violence

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Health care workers at UCI Health commemorated National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday by wearing the color orange.

UCI Health is the only certified Level I adult trauma center in Orange County.

Last year, trauma surgeon Dr. Theresa Chin said they treated nearly 150 people for injuries involving firearms.

She said gun violence is a big problem that impacts everyone.

"Nobody's immune from gun violence," Chin said. "We're all affected."

She said treating these types of preventable injuries can take a toll on them.

"One will die in front of us and then the next one, we have to continue on and care for them as if nothing had happened," Chin said. "What's the hardest is probably when children die and when you lose children, particularly, it can be really challenging especially if you have children of your own."

Also, Chin said incidents like the Buffalo supermarket shooting, the massacre inside a Texas elementary school and the most recent shooting that left four people, including two doctors, dead at a Tulsa hospital, show gun violence can happen anywhere.

"We come to work to help people and knowing that our lives can be in danger from something like this is very scary," she said.

However, surgical care fellow Dr. Claire Sakae said health care workers have a job to do.

"Every patient we have is somebody's kid," Sakae said. "It is somebody's family and everybody matters to somebody else so having them just reminds me how much everybody matters."

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to take action on guns in the wake of recent mass tragedies in communities across the country.

Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before a House committee next week as lawmakers debate gun measures.

In the meantime, health care workers like Dr. Chin encourage everyone to learn how to stop a gunshot wound from bleeding until help arrives.



"Put some pressure on it," she said. "If you're able, if it looks like it's bleeding a lot, you can put on a tourniquet. You can use a belt, you can use a t-shirt, you can use anything."

Chin said some medical associations are lobbying for gun reform at the state and national level.

At UCI, she said they are working on gun safety education and mental health awareness campaigns focused on helping people in this community.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorangeorange countyschool shootingdeadly shootingmedicalfatal shootinggun safetymedical specialistsgun violencemass shootinggun lawshealth care
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Doctor and 2 nurses stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center
Leader of Mexico-based megachurch pleads guilty in LA to sex abuse
Navy jet crashes in Mojave, killing pilot, military says
Survival story: Fisherman sleepwalks off boat, falls overboard
Man detained after human remains found inside dumpster in Camarillo
Monkeypox: CDC monitoring for community transmission
Kevin de León: Latino voters waiting to vote for mayor
Show More
Electrify Expo in Long Beach allows consumers to test drive EVs
Villanueva event ends abruptly after protesters shout down sheriff
LA now has a chief heat officer to help tackle extreme heat events
13 injured in Greyhound crash on 10 Freeway near Cabazon
'Melrose Place,' 'Always' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62: Report
More TOP STORIES News