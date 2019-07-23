Portion of UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange evacuated after reports of smoke in hospital

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A portion of UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange was evacuated after reports of smoke in the hospital Tuesday morning.Metro Cities Fire Authority and police responded to the scene as multiple people were evacuated from the building.It was not known how many were evacuated.Video showed multiple patients accompanied by medical workers being removed from the area - some in their hospital beds.Officials said the incident occurred after a generator in a basement caught fire, which has since been extinguished.The hospital originally had people shelter-in-place.It was not immediately known when people would be let back in the hospital.No injuries were reported.