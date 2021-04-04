UCLA knocked out of Final Four by Gonzaga with stunning OT shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KABC) -- In a stunning finish to one of the most dramatic games in this year's March Madness, UCLA was knocked out of the college basketball tournament tournament with an incredible last-second shot by Gonzaga.The heartbreaking loss came courtesy of a deep three-point heave by Gonzaga with less than a second left in overtime with the scored tied at 90 apiece.After UCLA's Johnny Juzang thought he had forced a second overtime with a putback to tie the score at 90 with 3.3 seconds left, Jalen Suggs made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the Bruins home.The loss marks the end of an improbable run to the Final Four by the Bruins.The undefeated Bulldogs had dominated opponents during the regular season and throughout the tournament - but found the Bruins to be one of their toughest challenges of the season.UCLA (22-10) played this one in a decidedly different way than they had through their incredible tourney run.Instead of slowing things down and relying on defense, the Bruins traded baskets with Gonzaga (30-1), one of the nation's most prolific scoring teams, and didn't allow the Zags to go on one of their trademark runs.It was almost enough. Juzang finished with 29 points to lead the Bruins, an No. 11 seed who started the tournament in the First Four and made it agonizingly close to reaching the championship game against Baylor.In the first half alone, there were 11 lead changes, with UCLA's biggest margin standing at 6 points, and Gonzaga's at 3.Regulation time ended in an 81-81 tie, making it the first Final Four game to head to overtime since 1998.Gonzaga now faces Baylor in Monday's college basketball championship game, after the Bears knocked off Houston 78-59 in the day's other Final Four matchup.Either way, that game will crown a first-time champion.It's the second trip to the final game for Gonzaga, which lost in 2017 to UNC, 71-65.It's also the second trip to the championship game for Baylor. The other was in 1948, when the Bears lost to Kentucky 58-42.The Associated Press contributed to this report.