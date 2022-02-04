Sports

UCLA Bruins' Mac Etienne arrested after appearing to spit at Arizona basketball fans: Video

By Myron Medcalf, ESPN Staff Writer
TUCSON, Ariz. -- Mac Etienne, a redshirt freshman forward on UCLA's men's basketball team, was arrested and cited for assault after appearing to spit at Arizona fans following the Bruins' 76-66 loss to the Wildcats on Thursday night.

Video of the incident appears to show Etienne, a four-star recruit who is out for the season with a knee injury, looking toward Arizona fans and spitting in their direction as the team exits the floor following the game.

Etienne returned to the locker room with his team before University of Arizona police officers told him he would be placed under arrest and issued a citation for assault with "the intent to injure, provoke or insult" another person, Sgt. Sean Shields, the public information officer for University of Arizona police, told ESPN late Thursday.

Etienne was not placed in handcuffs, Shields said.

"We allowed him to go with the team back to the locker room," Shields said. "And he was arrested for assault."

According to Shields, Etienne will have a court date in Arizona but could potentially be allowed to address the citation without traveling back to the state.

Shields said information about any exchange between Etienne and the fan or fans he allegedly spat on would be released in the official report about the incident on Friday.

"UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship," the school said in a prepared statement late Thursday. "We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight's men's basketball game, and the matter is under review."
