UCLA buildings deemed 'threats to life' in strong earthquake

By
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several UCLA buildings have been deemed "threats to life" in a major earthquake.

A new seismic risk assessment has deemed three of the university's structures to be a severe risk to life and 15 others to be a serious risk to life should a strong quake strike.

"There's going to be substantial damage, absolutely," said Kenneth O'Dell, President of the Structural Engineers Association of Southern California.

O'Dell says the earthquake safety findings are a vital first step to bringing UCLA's buildings up to date.

"The UC regents have done a great job," he said. "They have studied the risk. They now understand the risk. Their next step is to prioritize how to solve that."

UCLA points out that all three of its worst-rated buildings are off campus and unoccupied. They are the Kneller House, the nearly 80-year-old Nimoy Theater, formerly known as the Crest Theater, and the Clark Library Gate House.

As for the 15 buildings rated a serious threat to life, UCLA Vice Chancellor Gregg Goldman says the university has a seismic retrofit plan in place right now, but is waiting for the money to pay for it.

"UCLA hopes to receive construction funding to repair its high-priority buildings if California's spring General Obligation bond measure is approved by voters," Goldman wrote in a statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says infrastructure within the entire UC system has been neglected for years and that its important voters pass that bond in 2020. "In seismically prone parts of the state, Los Angeles and the Bay Area, we clearly need this investment," Newsom told Eyewitness News.

UC Berkeley is in even worse shape. It has six buildings deemed a severe threat to life in a large quake and 62 deemed to be serious threats
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westwoodlos angeles countysafetyearthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Oak Park Schools Gender Identity program angers parents
Gunman sentenced to death for fatally shooting 2 Palm Springs officers
Malibu fire: Brush fire erupts near Pacific Coast Highway
2 killed, 3 critical after La Verne police chase leads to crash
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
Show More
2 men found dead on Torrance beach
SoCal babysitter charged with sexually assaulting 12 boys
LAPD bodycam video shows officers open fire on suspect with machete
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
More TOP STORIES News