March Madness: UCLA preparing for another epic matchup against Gonzaga in men's Sweet 16

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- The UCLA men's basketball team is heading to their third straight Sweet 16, an achievement that hasn't happened in 15 years.

No. 2 seed UCLA will face No. 3 seed Gonzaga for the second time in three years.

The last time the two teams clashed in the tournament ended in heartbreak for the Bruins.

Jalen Suggs knocked down a miracle shot near half-court as time expired to end UCLA's dreams in the national semifinals back in 2021.

This year, both teams survived tough games in the round of 32 to reach the Sweet 16.

Thursday's game in Las Vegas will be the eighth ever meeting between the two schools, with Gonzaga winning five of the previous seven games.