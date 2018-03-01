Police say a sexual predator is behind bars after attacking at least two female UCLA students.Paris Carter, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with several felonies, including sexual battery, false imprisonment and possession of a loaded firearm, officials said. His bail was set at $205,000.According to a police statement, the first attack happened the afternoon of Feb. 5, when Carter allegedly approached a student who was walking home in the 500 block of Veteran Avenue and touched himself in a sexual manner and then touched the victim.She screamed and the suspect ran, the statement said.The second attack happened about 4:20 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 600 block of Levering Avenue when another UCLA student was walking home and a man chased her then grabbed her and touched her sexually, the statement said.Again, the victim screamed for help and the suspect fled.Police say they caught up with Carter Wednesday near Kinross and Glendon Avenues after someone reported seeing the suspected attacker in the area. Police arrested him and found he was armed with a loaded gun, according to the statement.Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may have been victimized to contact the UCLA Police Department's Detective Division at (310) 825-9371.