UCLA students urged to be on alert after series of burglaries in on-campus housing

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- UCLA students were urged to be on alert after a series of burglaries in on-campus housing.

The first incident was reported Tuesday morning after a suspect entered a suite at Rieber Vista and removed personal property. A second report came a few hours later from Hitch Suites.

Both suites were occupied at the time of the burglaries.

Authorities said they did not know if the incidents were related. The victims were all students, and there were no reported injuries.

The UCLA Police Department reminded the campus community to take the following precautions:

  • Report any suspicious activity to the police.

  • Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.

  • Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors.

  • Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

  • Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts.

  • Dial 911 in the event of an emergency.

  • For non-emergencies, call the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number - (310) 825-1491.
