KleinLife summer camp provides happiness, hope for Ukrainian refugee children

More than 3,000 Ukrainian refugees have re-settled in Northeast Philadelphia. That's where a newly-created summer camp is having a positive impact.

PHILADELPHIA -- As the war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, refugees are adjusting to their new lives in the U.S.

More than 3,000 Ukrainian refugees have re-settled in Northeast Philadelphia. That's where a newly-created summer camp is having a positive impact.

KleinLife summer camp is a welcome reprieve from the war they fled.

The free camp began earlier this summer when a mother who fled Ukraine came into KlienLife inquiring about programs for her two children.

When Victoria Faykin, a refugee herself who fled the former Soviet Union to escape anti-semitism, heard their stories she knew she needed to help.

"It was hard for us but there is a huge difference, you cannot compare, the families are from cities that were bombed." says Faykin. "Yes, I'm from Russia, I'm Jewish, but I'm human. I want to help people. I want to help children. It doesn't matter from what country people came."

The camp and the support it garnered are part of the Grow Hope program, which is now beginning a major fundraising campaign. Originally, the fundraising and camp grew by word of mouth with the Jewish Foundation of Greater Philadelphia among its biggest supporters.

At camp, the kids are broken up into two groups: ages 5-9 and ages 10-12. The children participate in activities such as robotics, art therapy and sport.

For more information on supporting the Grow Hope program, click here: kleinlife.org/growhope.