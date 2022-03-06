ukraine

'No war' peace rallies in SoCal call for end to Russian invasion: 'Everyone is watching'

The group is denouncing Russia's president Vladimir Putin's invasion and threats to launch nuclear weapons.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'No war' peace rallies in SoCal call for end to Russian invasion

VENICE BEACH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A series of rallies calling an end to the Russian invasion in Ukraine are being held across the country, including several in Southern California, as millions of people in the war-torn country fight to escape.

A "No War" rally is being held at Venice Beach Sunday afternoon as part of Peace in Ukraine's "Global Day of Action."

Two other rallies are being held in Laguna Beach and Westminster.

The group is denouncing Russia's president Vladimir Putin's invasion and threats to launch nuclear weapons, and demonstrators are calling for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops.

"I got a call from my mom who is terrified because the sirens are blaring and it's too late to go to the shelter, and it only takes one rocket," said demonstrator Andriy Budnyy.

A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling. Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated.

MORE: Why is Russia invading Ukraine? Countries share complex history
EMBED More News Videos

Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Experts say Vladimir Putin's reason to invade Ukraine is simple and steeped in history.



However, Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said.

"There can be no 'green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom," Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

The news dashed hopes that more people could escape the fighting in Ukraine, where Russia's plan to quickly overrun the country has been stymied by fierce resistance. Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy rallied his people to remain defiant, especially those in cities that Russian soldiers have entered.

"You should take to the streets! You should fight!" he said Saturday on Ukrainian television. "It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land."

Zelenskyy also asked the U.S. and NATO countries to send more warplanes to Ukraine, though that idea is complicated by questions about which countries would provide the aircraft and how those countries would replace the planes.
The war, now in its 11th day, has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country. The head of the U.N. refugee agency called the exodus "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

WATCH: In-depth look at Ukrainian refugee crisis
EMBED More News Videos

A "20/20" one-hour special, "Putin's War: Battle to Save Ukraine," anchored by David Muir looks at the impacts and the refugee emergency unfolding along the border.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angelesnatovladimir putinprotestvenice beachrussiawarsouthern californiaukraineu.s. & worldrally
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
UKRAINE
Pence slams GOP Russia 'apologists' as Trump continues Putin praise
2nd Russia ceasefire collapses, halting evacuations again: Ukraine
Why people around the world are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
TOP STORIES
$7 a gallon? At least 1 LA gas station is getting close to that mark
VP Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
USC to lift indoor mask mandate for students, staff on Monday
Free self-defense class aimed at helping elderly Asian Americans
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
Grandmother overjoyed after son reveals daughter will share her name
Show More
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
Burglar shot, killed by homeowner in Fontana during break-in: Police
Pence slams GOP Russia 'apologists' as Trump continues Putin praise
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
2nd Russia ceasefire collapses, halting evacuations again: Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News