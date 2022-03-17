Ukrainian-born Buena Park man says US sanctions are 'like mosquito bites' to Putin

"Putin will go far as far as we let him go," said Ivan Sukhovii said.Born in Smila, Ukraine, Sukhovii now lives in Buena Park. In an interview with ABC7, he said Ukraine needs more military help from the United States and thinks economic sanctions will not help in the war as quickly as a military intervention would."Yes, it might affect them in the one to two years. Javelin can stop them right now," referring to anti-tank weapons. "Missiles can stop them right now. Money and sanctions can't stop Putin right now. I think the sanctions, for Putin, are just mosquito bites."Ivan is the only member of his family not living in Ukraine, his mother and little sister are refugees in Poland while his father is in Kyiv to defend the capital from the Russian invasion, Ivan's father sent him a picture of a mistake that landed in the middle of a plaza in Kyiv."He doesn't have military experience, just feel proud," said Sukhovii. "I think it's a normal thing someone trying to kill your family, what are you gonna do?"Ivan is an active protestor for Ukraine, seen here in west Los Angeles a few weeks ago."My first point was to you know show so people know about the war ," said Sukhovii. "Because some news in other countries they don't show this."Ivan appreciates all the support for Ukraine since the start of the war but knows there's more work to do."Do as much as we can from here send them money send military support send my parents support," said Sukhovii. "So everyone trying to do as much as you can to help the situation."