Zelenskyy thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher after raising $35 million for Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Sunday thanked the celebrity couple by tweeting that they "were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised 35 million US dollars & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help (Ukrainian) refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world."
Kunis and Kutcher launched a GoFundMe page earlier this month for Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid efforts. They had a goal of raising $30 million, and as of Monday evening, more than 71,000 people have donated about $35 million.
The couple also said they would give $3 million.
Kunis wrote on the fundraising page that she is a "proud Ukrainian" whose family came to the U.S. in 1991 when she was a child.
"While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety," Kunis wrote.
