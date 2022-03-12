ukraine

SoCal pediatrician joins volunteer team to help rescue orphaned children in Ukraine

Many of the special needs children are malnourished and have been in dire need of medicine since the war began.
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal pediatrician joins volunteer team to rescue orphans in Ukraine

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- John Rodarte is one of the volunteers working to rescue 19 disabled orphans in Ukraine amid continuous bombardments of civilian targets by the Russians.

Rodarte, a pediatrician with Huntington Health Physicians in Pasadena, has been putting his life on the line to save the vulnerable children who have adoptive families anxiously waiting to meet them back in the U.S.

"There's so much that is wrong with the world. And the last few years, it was such a difficult time for everybody," Rodarte said. "When you find a situation, or you get asked to help and utilize your skills, to me, it was kind of a no-brainer to do that."

Many of the special needs children are malnourished and have been in dire need of medicine since the war began.

Rodarte says the volunteer team will provide expert care to the children throughout their extradition from Ukraine and back to their families in the U.S.

SEE ALSO | SoCal man joins mission to help rescue orphans trapped in Ukraine
EMBED More News Videos

A Southern California man is part of a mission to rescue several disabled orphans in Ukraine who have been adopted by U.S. families.



For other ways to help Ukrainian refugees and the relief effort, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiapasadenalos angeles countychildrenwarrussiarescueukrainechild rescue
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
UKRAINE
Ukrainian model takes part in LA fashion show days after fleeing Kyiv
Zelenskyy alleges Russia kidnapped Ukrainian mayor
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
TOP STORIES
Man was handcuffed, apparently strangled in hotel room, LAPD says
LA County guaranteed income program applications open soon
Looking at the electrified future of the auto industry
BODYCAM VIDEO: Man attacks El Cajon police officer with baseball bat
LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash in Chinatown
3 shot, suspect dead in crime spree from Long Beach to Carson
Coronado city official resigns amid allegations of racist remarks
Show More
Clayton Kershaw returning to Los Angeles Dodgers on 1-year, $17M deal
Ukrainian model takes part in LA fashion show days after fleeing Kyiv
Business owner in coma after attack in Inglewood
Grocery workers authorize strike vote against SoCal supermarkets
LA Mayor signs executive directive to boost city tourism
More TOP STORIES News