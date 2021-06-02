Politics

Abandoned boy seen in heartbreaking video near Mexico border reunited with mother

Boy found alone north of Mexico border reunited with mother

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KABC) -- The young boy who was abandoned near the U.S. border, and was seen in a heartbreaking video walking by himself in Texas, has been reunited with his mother.

The 10-year-old boy from Nicaragua was traveling with a group of migrants who he said abandoned him earlier this year.

A Border Patrol agent came across the boy along a road on a rainy day in La Grulla, a small community near Rio Grande City just north of the Texas-Mexico border.

Last Friday, he was transferred into his mother's custody. They're expected to travel to Miami to live with family during their asylum process.

Video of him crying all alone spread across social media, as a new spotlight focused on the border and particularly the issue of unaccompanied migrant children.

The boy explained to the agent that he was traveling with a group and he was abandoned, and said he was afraid of being robbed or kidnapped.

"Can you help me?" the boy says in Spanish as the agent approaches.

"What happened?" the agent asks.

"I was with a group of people and they dumped me and I don't know where they are."

"I'm afraid," he adds.

