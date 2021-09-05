Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10965164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After 25 years of primarily providing service by phone, why doesn't the EDD have a state-of-the-art system?

WASHINGTON -- Mary Taboniar went 15 months without a paycheck, thanks to the COVID pandemic. A housekeeper at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort in Honolulu, the single mother of two saw her income completely vanish as the virus devastated the hospitality industry.For more than a year, Taboniar depended entirely on boosted unemployment benefits and a network of local foodbanks to feed her family. Even this summer as the vaccine rollout took hold and tourists began to travel again, her work was slow to return, peaking at 11 days in August - about half her pre-pandemic workload.Taboniar is one of millions of Americans for whom Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads. Two primary anchors of the government's COVID protection package are ending or have recently ended. Starting Monday, an estimated 8.9 million people will lose all unemployment benefits. A federal eviction moratorium already has expired.