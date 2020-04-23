Coronavirus

Another surge in US unemployment applications is likely

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government is set Thursday to issue another gloomy report on the layoffs that have swept through America's workforce since the coronavirus outbreak forced businesses to shut down beginning last month.

The Labor Department will likely report that several million more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after nearly 22 million applied for aid in the previous four weeks. It represents by far the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record.

Throughout the economy, nonessential businesses have closed, although some governors have begun easing restrictions despite warnings from health authorities that it may be too soon to do so without sparking new infections.

For April, some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20%. That would be the highest jobless rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.

Layoffs have spread throughout the economy, from front-line service industries like restaurants, hotels and retail stores to white collar and professional occupations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
80% of Americans say stay-at-home orders are worth it, polls show
Stopping virus huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
Protesters should "take a job as an essential worker," NY Gov. says
Official says he was ousted for opposing drug Trump touted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loyola Project for the Innocent helps free woman from Chino prison
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near DTLA
Torrance man accused of stealing hydroxychloroquine from hospital
Newsom: No 'light switch' for reopening CA, but scheduled surgeries can resume
Majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients didn't have fevers, study finds
Coronavirus crisis: How you can help in Southern California
Coronavirus: 27-year-old Victorville woman in need of plasma donation
Show More
1st COVID-19 death in US was seemingly healthy woman, family says
COVID-19: LA County help center offers resources to workers, businesses
NFL Draft is a virtual unknown for Rams, Chargers
Company proposes airplane seat design for coronavirus era
Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice for moms
More TOP STORIES News