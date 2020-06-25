unemployment

Many more likely sought unemployment aid with layoffs still high amid coronavirus pandemic

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government will provide its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed and have remained high even as many businesses have reopened and rehired some laid-off workers.

The weekly toll of job cuts has steadily declined since the coronavirus first struck hard in March, forcing business closures and tipping the economy into recession. But last week's report on applications for jobless aid showed that the pace of decline had stalled at a high level, evidence that many companies are still shedding workers.

EMBED More News Videos

What are your rights if you're a furloughed worker? Here's what you can and cannot do.



Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.


In May, employers added 2.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. But the economy and the job market may struggle to sustain their recent gains amid the surge in new viral infections, which could cause a new round of business shutdowns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Is $100M renters' relief program enough to help LA residents?
California jobless rate 16.3% in May, down slightly from April
CA woman awarded, denied EDD benefits in same day
1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
1 person killed in double shooting at Santa Ana cemetery
Elijah McClain death after arrest in Colorado receiving renewed attention
New COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
Protests over fatal Gardena deputy-involved shooting continue
Ambitious development plans unveiled for Anaheim venues
Speeding motorcyclist arrested after chase ends in Panorama City
Show More
Police investigating sex assault claims at Arcadia High
Friends call for justice for Vanessa Marquez, killed by South Pasadena police
Palmdale chase ends after fleeing vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
Is the coronavirus getting weaker as it spreads?
Newsom prepared to 'revert back' to stringent COVID-19 restrictions
More TOP STORIES News