unemployment

US unemployment claims rise to 778,000 as COVID-19 pandemic worsens

By Paul Wiseman

In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 778,000, evidence that the U.S. economy and job market remain under strain as coronavirus cases surge and colder weather heighten the risks.

The Labor Department's report Wednesday said jobless claims climbed from 748,000 the week before. Before the virus struck hard in mid-March, weekly claims typically amounted to roughly 225,000. They shot up to 6.9 million during one week in March before dropping yet remain historically high more than eight months later, with many businesses unable to fully reopen.

The number of people who are continuing to receive traditional unemployment benefits is now 6.1 million, up from fewer than 1.7 million a year ago. Still, that figure had been declining for months. It shows that more Americans are finding jobs and no longer receiving unemployment aid. But it also indicates that many jobless people have used up their state unemployment aid - which typically expires after six months - and have transitioned to a federal extended benefits program that lasts 13 more weeks.

What's more, the intensifying pandemic is threatening to accelerate the pace of layoffs as more states and localities limit public gatherings and mandate fewer hours and smaller capacities for restaurants, bars and other businesses. Regardless what governments do, many Americans are likely to stay home - and away from local businesses - until they feel safe again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessu.s. & worldunemploymentcovid 19 pandemicjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Fraudulent CA unemployment claims filed for inmates, DA says
CA unemployment agency is putting millions at risk of fraud: Audit
EDD sends payments to employed workers who try to return it
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SCE may shut off power on Thanksgiving due to fire danger
LA County supervisors decline to overturn dining ban
LA County restaurant owners frustrated over dining ban
Pasadena to step up enforcement as outdoor dining continues
LA County on the brink of new stay-home order amid COVID surge
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Man fatally struck by 3 hit-and-run drivers in South LA
Show More
Our Lady of Guadalupe image making its way around LA, Ventura counties
Are restaurants causing LA County's COVID-19 surge?
Mysterious chrome monolith discovered in Utah
LACCD, Harbor College provide students with food and gift cards
Spark of Love Toy Drive helps brighten holidays for families
More TOP STORIES News