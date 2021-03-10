society

Unilever brands Dove, Vaseline to stop using 'normal' to describe hair, skin on beauty products

By Tisha Powell
The company Unilever has decided that "normal" is not inclusive and plans to stop using it.

The consumer packaged goods company is dropping the word from its beauty and personal care products.

Those brands include Dove, Vaseline and Axe.

Unilever said a study it recently conducted found seven in 10 people surveyed felt using the word "normal" on product packaging has a negative impact.

For people ages 18 to 35, that number rose to eight in 10.

Unilever also said it won't Photoshop models anymore. Company leadership is now committed to portraying people from more diverse backgrounds in its advertising.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybeautywomens healthskin caresocietybeauty & lifestyleshoppingdiversitywomen
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
CA firefighters run 48 miles to help end child sex trafficking
Fresno police video reveals restrained man's call for help
Women discover they're biological siblings while working in restaurant
March is Red Cross Month - How to take action
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
Suspect leads reckless chase through San Gabriel Valley - LIVE
3 SoCal counties on verge of move to red tier
Search for murder suspect snarls traffic on 101 Fwy in DTLA
Here's how locals are using Facebook to find leftover vaccine doses
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Restaurants say delivery fees make surviving pandemic more challenging
Show More
Rain, snow moving into SoCal Tuesday night
Pasadena cancels vaccine clinic after ineligible people make appointments
Vaccinated nursing home residents finally allowed visitors after a year of isolation
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
More TOP STORIES News