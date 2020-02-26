Firefighters rescue woman trapped under Gold Line train at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was trapped under a Gold Line light rail train at Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation by firefighters, officials said.
The incident occurred after 1 p.m. at the busy transportation hub at 800 North Alameda Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.
About thirty minutes later, the LAFD reported that the conscious woman had been freed from under the train car and was being assessed before being transported to a hospital.
The condition of the trapped individual, and how she became trapped under the train, were not immediately clear.
