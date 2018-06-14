Union workers at Disneyland hold rally, demand higher pay

Dozens of union workers at Disneyland took part in a march and rally at the steps of the Anaheim amusement park Thursday, demanding more money. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Dozens of union workers at Disneyland took part in a march and rally at the steps of the Anaheim amusement park Thursday, demanding more money.

Friday, a group of workers wants to hand deliver a petition to Disney CEO Robert Iger at Disney's Burbank headquarters, demanding better pay.

They say they continue to ask the company to increase wages but complain Disney is not taking their demands seriously.

Disneyland Resort Vice President of Communications Suzi Brown released the following statement:

"We currently are negotiating one of the largest union contracts at Disneyland Resort, with an offer that increases starting wages by 36 percent over three years, paying $15 an hour by 2020 - two years ahead of California's minimum wage. In addition, we are launching an education program that will help hourly cast members pursue skills and degrees to further their careers. We are proud of our commitment to our cast, and the fact that more people choose to work at Disneyland Resort than anywhere else in Orange County."


Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
