Union workers at Disneyland hold rally, demand higher pay

Dozens of union workers at Disneyland took part in a march and rally at the steps of the Anaheim amusement park Thursday, demanding more money.Friday, a group of workers wants to hand deliver a petition to Disney CEO Robert Iger at Disney's Burbank headquarters, demanding better pay.They say they continue to ask the company to increase wages but complain Disney is not taking their demands seriously.Disneyland Resort Vice President of Communications Suzi Brown released the following statement: