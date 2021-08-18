Travel

United Airlines warns flight attendants not to duct tape unruly passengers

A United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport Friday, July 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

United Airlines has asked its flight attendants to not use duct tape to restrain unruly passengers to their seats.

In a memo obtained by ABC News, the company reminds its flight attendants that duct-taping is not an option, and that other means of dealing with unruly passengers are available.

Earlier this month, flight attendants on Frontier Airlines did use duct tape to restrain a passenger to his seat after he allegedly punched one of them and groped two others.

It's unclear if United Airlines is responding directly to that incident.

RELATED: Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants on Frontier flight

Maxwell Berry, 22, was charged with three counts of battery.



