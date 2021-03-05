Arts & Entertainment

Universal Studios to offer dining, shopping access to theme park on weekends

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday announced it will open its doors to allow patrons to shop and dine at various parts of the park, much like a similar program at Disney California Adventure Park.

The park, which has been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, will debut "Taste of Universal" on March 12, which offers visitors access on the weekends to select areas.

While the park's rides will not be up and running, visitors can eat and shop at areas including Springfield, U.S.A., the home of "The Simpsons," and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. For fans of the "Despicable Me" film, the park will also debut the Minion Cafe.

Visitors will also get their first chance to shop at "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash" store.

Tickets for the experience start at $44 for adults and $25 for kids ages 3-9 years. Discounted admission tickets will be available for annual and season pass holders. Each ticket includes five menu items for adults and three for kids, though those with a bigger appetite can purchase more food.

Capacity will be limited, face masks will be required and physical distancing will be enforced.

