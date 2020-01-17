Education

University of California proposes 5 consecutive years of tuition hikes

The University of California is considering annual tuition increases over five years under a sweeping plan to raise more money for financial aid and campus needs.

UC's board of regents is expected to consider the proposal at a meeting next week.

The first plan is to raise tuition and fees for all students by the cost of inflation -- about 2.8 percent -- or about $350 per year.

The second plan is to raise tuition and fees once for each incoming class, but keep costs flat for six years.
