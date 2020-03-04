American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas makes emergency stop to remove unruly passenger, officials say

ST. LOUIS -- An American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas had to make an emergency landing in St. Louis Tuesday to remove an unruly passenger, authorities said.

According to AA officials, the passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-flight. Airline officials said the crew contacted law enforcement and landed the plane in St. Louis.

In a video taken by another passenger, authorities are seen escorting the man off the plane in handcuffs.

VIDEO: Police remove unruly passenger from American Airline flight after making emergency landing
EMBED More News Videos

An American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas had to make an emergency stop in St. Louis Tuesday to remove an unruly passenger, authorities said.



American Airlines confirmed the emergency landing Tuesday night.

"An American flight from O'Hare made an emergency landing in St. Louis tonight because of an unruly passenger," AA spokesperson, Gianna Urgo said.

No injuries were reported.

The plane was rerouted to Dallas from St. Louis Tuesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouriamerican airlinesu.s. & worldpassengerairplane
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders leading in California primary
California election live results - see full list
60 Freeway closed in both directions in Chino
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
2nd case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County confirmed
LA County leaders to make 'major announcements' about novel coronavirus
Show More
Fate in jeopardy for Prop. 13, $15 billion school bond
2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
Chapman University to make test scores optional for admissions
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
More TOP STORIES News