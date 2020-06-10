crime

UPDATE: Man who shot San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputy identified

In a tweet, the sheriff's department asked for people in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities investigate.
FRESNO, Calif. -- UPDATE: The man accused of shooting a deputy and killing a man in Paso Robles early on Wednesday morning has been identified.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they are now searching for 26-year-old Mason Lira for opening fire at the Paso Robles Police Department overnight.



Original story follows.
---------------------------------

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for an armed man who shot a deputy in Paso Robles on Wednesday.

The gunman fired at the Paso Robles Police Department around 3:45 a.m., said Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department.

Gunfire occurred over a span of some minutes but a motive and details were unclear, he said.

One deputy was shot, and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, officials say..

Sheriff's officials say investigators found a man shot dead near the Amtrak station on 8th Street and Pine Street.

Authorities believe the homicide is connected to the shots fired at the police department.

In a tweet, the sheriff's department said the suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s.

Officials asked for people in the area to continue sheltering in place while authorities continue searching for the suspect.


This Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
