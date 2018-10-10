Upland man goes missing while out on delivery in Brea

A search is underway for an Upland man who apparently vanished while out on a delivery in the city of Brea on Tuesday.Cole Barrett, 47, made a scheduled delivery for a construction-type company in the area of Midbury Street and Sandalwood Drive but never checked back in with his employer, according to Brea police.The man's vehicle was located near the delivery sight but Barrett was nowhere to be found.Authorities were contacted by the employer shortly before 3 p.m., and a house-to-house search began. Detectives also searched the hills just north of the area with a bloodhound but were unsuccessful in finding Barrett.So far, there are no signs of foul play but authorities say the incident is "unusual."Authorities said Barrett has no history of going missing and no known history of mental illness.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Brea Police Department at 714-990-7625.