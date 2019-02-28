Upland mother charged after allegedly killing infant daughter, injuring toddler son thrown from balcony

The 7-month-old baby girl allegedly killed by her mother in Upland has been identified by police.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An Upland mother has been formally charged in connection with an incident at her apartment building that left her infant daughter dead and injured her toddler son, who was thrown from a second-story balcony, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Tierra Ortega, 25, is accused of one count of assault on a child, causing death, and one count of great bodily injury, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Emergency responders found 7-month-old Ezlynn Ortega suffering from skull fractures Wednesday at an apartment in the 600 block of North Wedgewood Avenue.
Her 1-year-old brother, Jerricho Ortega, was allegedly thrown from the two-story building by his mother. He suffered a broken foot.

A witness said Tierra Ortega jumped from a balcony after throwing her son.

Both children were airlifted to a hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

The mother is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Superior Court.

