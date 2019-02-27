Upland PD identifies 7-month-old baby girl allegedly killed by her mother

Authorities identified the slain infant as Ezlynn Ortega. Police also identified her 1-year-old brother as Jerricho Ortega.
Ezlynn was found with skull fractures inside an Upland apartment on Tuesday and later died.
MORE: Upland PD: Mother to face charges after daughter dies, son thrown off balcony
Jerricho was found outside that apartment building after apparently being thrown off the two-story structure allegedly by his mother, Tierra Ortega.
Tierra Ortega then apparently jumped head first from her own second-story balcony onto the ground as police were arriving on scene, authorities said.
Both children were airlifted to an area hospital. Ezlynn died from her injuries, and Jerricho sustained a broken foot and was listed in stable condition.
Tierra Ortega, who is expected to face murder charges, is set to appear in court on Thursday. Police are still trying to determine a motive.