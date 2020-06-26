EXCLUSIVE: Pilot speaks out after harrowing plane crash at Upland airport captured on video

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a harrowing plane crash captured on video, and now the pilot who survived it recalls the frightening ordeal.David Reser spoke to Eyewitness News about the moment the small plane he was piloting crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Upland Wednesday afternoon."It was a real surprise when the propeller went off. It came off the airplane, but I didn't have a sudden fear," he said.AIR7 HD was over the scene as the aircraft hit the runway at Cable Airport, bounced into the air and came to a rest in a field."My first thought was when the wingtip hit and it was starting to turn, I thought, 'So, this is the way you die, huh,'" he said. "That was the only thought I had."The pilot suffered minor injuries and was rescued from the plane by emergency crews after he was trapped in the cockpit.He was seen shortly afterward walking around.The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft was a homebuilt kit plane.