Upland police chase: Suspect dies after car slams into light pole, overturns, erupts in flames

By ABC7.com staff
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed police chase ended in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Upland, where the driver who was being pursued died after his BMW slammed into a light pole and overturned, authorities said.

The chase began shortly before 2 p.m. when the driver fled from an Upland Police Department officer, the agency said.

The white sedan made its way into San Antonio Heights, where it veered off the road and hit the light pole, according to a police statement.

Officers extricated the unconscious man from the wreckage and attempted CPR, the news release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately disclosed.

The circumstances that prompted the pursuit were unclear. The California Highway Patrol took over the investigation of the crash.
