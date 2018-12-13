Upland police shoot, critically wound man in elementary school parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Upland police shot and critically wounded a man after he brandished a replica weapon near in the teacher's parking lot of Cabrillo Elementary School

By ABC7.com staff
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Upland police shot and critically wounded a man after he brandished a replica weapon Thursday morning in the teacher's parking lot of Cabrillo Elementary School, authorities said.

Officers responded about 3:45 to a report of a suspicious subject in area of 11 Street and Benson Avenue, said Capt. Marcelo Blanco, a spokesman for of the Upland Police Department.

Officers shot the unidentified man, described as being in this late 20s or early 30s, brandished the replica weapon, Blanco said.

Classes are expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. as scheduled. The teacher's parking lot was closed as investigators collected evidence at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingshootingschoolteachersUplandSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Slain Monrovia mother, teen daughter remembered at vigil
CSUN increases patrols over threat to campus Pride Center
Virgin Galactic to launch rocket ship over Mojave Desert
SUV crashes into San Gabriel home
3 rescued after being trapped in WV coal mine for 5 days
Retired NBA Star helps boy with tumor on face
West Hills prep school dismisses employee over alleged sexual misconduct
Authorities head to WeHo bars with 'don't drink and drive' message
Show More
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
Pomona store borrows 'Toys R Us' name
Dog beach in OC threatening rare bird habitat
Children visit the North Pole at LAX
20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges
More News