Upland police shot and critically wounded a man after he brandished a replica handgun Thursday morning in the teacher's parking lot of Cabrillo Elementary School, authorities said.Officers responded about 3:15 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person in the area of 11th Street and Benson Avenue, said Capt. Marcelo Blanco, a spokesman for of the Upland Police Department."Three officers were involved in the shooting," the department said in a statement. "The suspect had a replica firearm but at the time of the shooting, officers did not know it was a replica."The wounded suspect, described as being in this late 20s or early 30s, was transported to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.In accordance with protocol, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was assisting police in the investigation of the shooting.Classes at the school began at 7:30 a.m. as scheduled. The teacher's parking lot was closed as investigators collected evidence at the scene.Parents can drop off and pick up students in the north driveway of the school by driving on 11th Street from Mountain Avenue, police said.