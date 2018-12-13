Upland officers shoot man who brandished replica gun in elementary school parking lot, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Upland police shot and critically wounded a man after he brandished a replica weapon near in the teacher's parking lot of Cabrillo Elementary School (Upland Police Department/Inland News)

By ABC7.com staff
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Upland police shot and critically wounded a man after he brandished a replica handgun Thursday morning in the teacher's parking lot of Cabrillo Elementary School, authorities said.

Officers responded about 3:15 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person in the area of 11th Street and Benson Avenue, said Capt. Marcelo Blanco, a spokesman for of the Upland Police Department.

"Three officers were involved in the shooting," the department said in a statement. "The suspect had a replica firearm but at the time of the shooting, officers did not know it was a replica."

The wounded suspect, described as being in this late 20s or early 30s, was transported to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

In accordance with protocol, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was assisting police in the investigation of the shooting.

Classes at the school began at 7:30 a.m. as scheduled. The teacher's parking lot was closed as investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Parents can drop off and pick up students in the north driveway of the school by driving on 11th Street from Mountain Avenue, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingshootingschoolteachersUplandSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Slain Monrovia mother, teen daughter remembered at vigil
CSUN increases patrols over threat to campus Pride Center
Bank surprises single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
SUV crashes into San Gabriel home
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
3 rescued after being trapped in WV coal mine for 5 days
Retired NBA Star helps boy with tumor on face
Show More
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: See who's getting inducted
West Hills prep school dismisses employee over alleged sexual misconduct
Authorities head to WeHo bars with 'don't drink and drive' message
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
Pomona store borrows 'Toys R Us' name
More News