Upland shooting leaves man dead in Home Depot parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead Tuesday morning at a Home Depot parking lot in Upland. (Inland News)

ABC7.com staff
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead Tuesday morning at a Home Depot parking lot on South Mountain Avenue in Upland.

It was approximately 1:30 a.m. when Upland police arrived and found the 27-year-old victim already outside the car, but investigators say he was shot somewhere else not far from the Home Depot.

An officer attempted CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Associates of the victim drove him there, but police said they are not suspects and are cooperating.

Authorities are still gathering information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationdead bodyhome depotfatal shootingUplandSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News