Upland shooting leaves man dead in Home Depot parking lot

Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead Tuesday morning at a Home Depot parking lot on South Mountain Avenue in Upland.It was approximately 1:30 a.m. when Upland police arrived and found the 27-year-old victim already outside the car, but investigators say he was shot somewhere else not far from the Home Depot.An officer attempted CPR, but the man died at the scene.Associates of the victim drove him there, but police said they are not suspects and are cooperating.Authorities are still gathering information.