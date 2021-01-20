Capitol police officer hailed hero during riot accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration

Officer Eugene Goodman confronted the insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber as the rioters stormed the Capitol.
Goodman is a Black man and was facing an overwhelmingly white mob.
He is the only officer seen for a full minute on widely circulated footage captured by a news reporter.
In the video, Goodman stands in front of the rioters and walks backward as the group follows him to a second-floor hallway, where other officers finally assist him.
A police spokeswoman says Goodman's plainclothes assignment to accompany Harris "is a ceremonial role.