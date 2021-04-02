us capitol

Sources: Police open fire after car rams US Capitol barricade; 2 officers injured | LIVE COVERAGE

Car rams Capitol barricade, injuring 2 officers: LIVE COVERAGE

WASHINGTON -- Capitol Police opened fire after a vehicle occupied "by a single individual, the driver, sought to ram the north barrier at the Capitol" in Washington, D.C., according to a federal official.

Two officers are said to be injured, one critically, law enforcement sources told ABC News. That officer has been transported to the hospital. The nature of the injuries to officers is unclear.



Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

Officials investigating to determine if it was intentional.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
