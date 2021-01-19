3 Beverly Hills residents arrested in connection with violence at US Capitol

Gina Bisignano, 52, was arrested on Tuesday. John Strand, 37, and Simone Gold, 55, were arrested on Monday. All three are Beverly Hills residents, according to the FBI.
The three were arrested by the FBI, assisted by the Beverly Hills Police Department, pursuant to federal charges filed in Washington, D.C.
All three were arrested without incident.
They are expected to be in federal court Tuesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles for an initial appearance.
Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office arrested