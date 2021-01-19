3 Beverly Hills residents arrested in connection with violence at US Capitol

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9795792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman accused of storming the US Capitol and stealing a laptop or hard drive from the office of Speaker Pelosi with the intention of selling it to Russia's intel service has been taken into custody.

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- Three people have been arrested in connection with violence earlier this month at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.Gina Bisignano, 52, was arrested on Tuesday. John Strand, 37, and Simone Gold, 55, were arrested on Monday. All three are Beverly Hills residents, according to the FBI.The three were arrested by the FBI, assisted by the Beverly Hills Police Department, pursuant to federal charges filed in Washington, D.C.All three were arrested without incident.They are expected to be in federal court Tuesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles for an initial appearance.