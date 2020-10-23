Politics

Census 2020: California court joins in barring President Trump's executive order on maps

California-based federal judges have joined in blocking President Donald Trump's executive order excluding people in the U.S. illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn after this year's census.

But the matter is already before the U.S. Supreme Court in a lawsuit led by the state of New York.

Three federal judges in the Northern District of California on Thursday ruled that the president's July order violates the Constitution.

California could lose a congressional seat if the president's order stands.

More than two million of California's nearly 40 million residents are in the country illegally, the most of any state.
