US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Six crews seized the drugs from 21 separate vessels stopped in Pacific waters off Mexico and Central and South America.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. --
The U.S. Coast Guard has seized nearly 35,000 pounds (15,000 kilograms) of cocaine from apparent drug smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

According to WSVN, the drugs were off-loaded Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

RELATED: Border agency announces $3.5 million fentanyl bust, its biggest fentanyl bust ever

Cmdr. Michael Sharp told reporters the drugs were found over the last three months aboard fishing vessels and go-fast boats outfitted to conceal contraband and evade authorities.

Six crews seized the drugs from 21 separate vessels stopped in Pacific waters off Mexico and Central and South America. Sharp said the drugs had a wholesale value of roughly $466 million.

The guard's commandant, Adm. Karl Schultz, said in the last few years, crews have seized 1.3 million pounds (0.6 million kilograms) of cocaine and detained 1,200 suspects at sea.

Schultz said most of the drugs originate in Colombia and are destined for the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cocainedrug bustdrugsu.s. & worldillegal drugsFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Latest storm drops snow on local mountains, light rain across SoCal
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
SoCal storm topples massive trees in Culver City and Palms
Boy bullied over Trump name to be president's SOTU guest
Military exercise causes scare in DTLA
Donut Man's famous strawberry doughnuts are back
Show More
BRRR! Mammoth clobbered with 10 feet of new snow
'Hamilton' is coming back to Hollywood
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Man gets 60 years for impregnating 11-year-old in Texas
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
More News