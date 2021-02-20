deportation

US deports 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany

Friedrich Karl Berger (1959) (Department of Justice)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard was deported from the United States and arrived Saturday in his native Germany where he was being held by police for questioning, authorities said.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in a statement that Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, was sent back to Germany for serving as a guard of a Neuengamme concentration camp subcamp in 1945. The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice.

German authorities confirmed Berger arrived Saturday at Frankfurt and was handed over to Hesse state investigators for questioning, the dpa news agency reported.

Berger was ordered expelled by a Memphis, Tennessee court in February 2020.

German prosecutors in the city of Celle investigated the possibility of bringing charges against him, but said in December that they had shelved the probe because they had been unable to refute his own account of his service at Neuengamme.

Berger admitted to U.S. authorities that he served as a guard at a camp in northwestern Germany, which was a subcamp of the Neuengamme concentration camp, for a few weeks near the end of the war but said he did not observe any abuse or killings, Celle prosecutors said.

Celle prosecutors asked for him to be questioned again upon his return to Germany, however, to determine whether accessory to murder charges could be brought, police said.

In recent years, German prosecutors have successfully argued that by helping a death camp or concentration camp function, guards can be found guilty of accessory to murder even if there is no evidence of them participating in a specific killing.

According to an ICE statement, Berger served at the subcamp near Meppen, Germany, where prisoners - Russian, Polish, Dutch, Jewish and others - were held in "atrocious" conditions and were worked "to the point of exhaustion and death."

Berger admitted that he guarded prisoners to prevent them from escaping. He also accompanied prisoners on the forced evacuation of the camp that resulted in the deaths of 70 prisoners.

Berger has been living in the U.S. since 1959.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseenazisholocaustu.s. & worlddeportation
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEPORTATION
Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Texas sues Biden administration over deportation halt
Pastor leaves sanctuary at NC church for first time in 1,300 days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oxnard College professor put on leave after video of class goes viral
CHP officers rescue suspect after chase ends in fiery crash
High-speed CHP chase through LA ends near USC
Pilot killed after plane crashes into semi-truck at Port of Los Angeles
Kroger warns customers of pharmacy data breach
PIT maneuvers help end chase in Sun Valley
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Show More
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
Mariachi group raising funds to help families of COVID-19 victims
Oxnard farmworkers get vaccine thanks to pilot program
CA farmworker turned astronaut inspired by latest Mars mission
Driver of stolen cargo van arrested after leading LAPD on bizarre pursuit
More TOP STORIES News