Coronavirus cyberattack hits US health agency in attempt to slow virus response

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyberattack Sunday night in connection to its coronavirus response, according to ABC News.
The attack appears to have been an attempt to slow down the agency's operations, according to a source.
The nature and origin of the attack is still under investigation.
It is not yet clear if any data was compromised.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
