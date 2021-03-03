transportation

United States infrastructure gets C- grade from engineering group on 2021 report card

The United States gets an overall C minus grade on infrastructure in 2021, according to The American Society of Engineers.

The society represents civil engineers around the world and has released a scorecard every four years since 1998.

The United States was evaluated on 17 categories, including aviation, roads, bridges, drinking water, energy and schools. Rail earned the highest mark with A-B and transit scored the lowest with a D minus.

The group said the C minus grade is actually an improvement for the country, saying this is the first time the nation's infrastructure has scored above the 'D' range in two decades.

Even so, the society's executive director said the score is not a grade to be proud of.
