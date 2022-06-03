jobs

US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, the Labor Department said Friday.
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer

A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers added a healthy 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and interest rates.

Last month's gain reflects a still-healthy job market despite concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises rates to fight inflation. The unemployment rate was unchanged at a low 3.6%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Businesses in many industries remain desperate to hire because their customers have kept spending freely despite intensifying concerns about high inflation. Americans' finances have been buoyed by rising pay and an unusually large pile of savings that were accumulated during the pandemic, particularly by higher-income households.

Workers, in general, are enjoying nearly unprecedented bargaining power. The number of people who are quitting jobs, typically for better positions at higher pay, has been at or near a record high for six months.

RELATED: Record number of Americans quitting could signal bigger shift in workplace
EMBED More News Videos

More people quit their jobs in 2021 than any year on record. Was this a result of the pandemic or a bigger shift in the workplace?



The strength of the job market is itself contributing to inflationary pressures. With wages rising across the economy, companies are passing on at least some of their increased labor costs to their customers in the form of higher prices. The costs of food, gas, rent and other items - which fall disproportionately on lower-income households -- are accelerating at nearly the fastest pace in 40 years.

Inflation had begun surging last year as spiking demand for cars, furniture, electronic equipment and other physical goods collided with overwhelmed supply chains and parts shortages. More recently, prices for such services as airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals have jumped as Americans have shifted more of their spending to those areas.

The Fed's rapid rate hikes, which are on track to be the fastest in more than 30 years, could eventually weaken the economy. To try to cool spending and slow inflation, the central bank raised its short-term rate last month by a half-point, its biggest hike since 2000, to a range of 0.75% to 1%.

Two additional half-point rate increases are expected this month and in July. And some Fed officials have suggested in recent speeches that if inflation doesn't show signs of slowing, they could implement yet another half-point increase in September.

The Fed's moves have already sharply elevated mortgage rates and contributed to drops in sales of new and existing homes. The rate hikes have also magnified borrowing costs for businesses, which may respond by reducing their investment in new buildings and equipment, slowing growth in the process.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersinflationjobs hiringeconomyu.s. & worldcareersjobs
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
The man who changes lives through thrift
Viral TikTok video shows Burbank woman getting fake job offer
Las Vegas hotel gives $5K bonuses to all employees
Union Station beefs up security measures in response to recent attacks
TOP STORIES
Mandatory indoor mask-wearing could return to LA in matter of weeks
LA County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox
Monkeypox: How to stay safe? Use same measures used to prevent COVID
3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church
More magic coming to Disneyland this summer
Karen Bass would lean on federal gov't to help LA's homeless crisis
Early voter turnout low in LA county heading into primary election
Show More
Escaped inmate killed by cops after he allegedly killed Houston family
House panel advances gun bill in wake of recent mass shootings
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
OC task force targets repeat offenders released from jail under CA law
Using too much water? One water district is now installing restrictors
More TOP STORIES News